Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 5% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 10,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

SANA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at $24,412,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,980,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 1,254,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $87,864,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

