Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

SPNS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.