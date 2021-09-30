Sarah H. King Sells 3,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
