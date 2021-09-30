Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

