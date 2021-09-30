Schibsted ASA’s (SBBTF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

