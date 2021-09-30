Schibsted ASA’s (SBBTF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.