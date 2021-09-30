Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.