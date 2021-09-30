Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.