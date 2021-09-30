Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

