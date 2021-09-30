Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

