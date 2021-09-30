Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.65. 50,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

