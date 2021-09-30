Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 292,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,522,093. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.