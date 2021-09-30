Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.26. 7,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

