Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,824 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.67 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

