Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,834 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

ILMN opened at $411.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.60 and a 200 day moving average of $440.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

