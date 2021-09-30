Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.56 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.