Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 681.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE NCLH opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

