Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,174 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lithium Americas worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 32.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

