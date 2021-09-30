Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,452 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 206.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $202.37 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

