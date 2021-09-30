Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,170 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.76. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.