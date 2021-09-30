Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 65,410 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,410 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,132,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

