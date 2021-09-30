Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $4,655,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $11,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $489.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

