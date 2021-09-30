ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.0649 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $19,206.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,806,576 coins and its circulating supply is 38,122,965 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

