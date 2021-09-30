SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

