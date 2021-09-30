SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

