SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the period.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

