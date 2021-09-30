SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.59%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,686.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

