SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 104,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

