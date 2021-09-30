SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $685,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 240,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

