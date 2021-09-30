SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

