SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.02. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.