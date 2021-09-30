Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Secom has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

