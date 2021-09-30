SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 6,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

