SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

