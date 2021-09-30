Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

SEEL opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 638,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

