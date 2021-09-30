Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 54,009 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $18,142,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

