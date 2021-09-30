Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 54,748 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,059. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

