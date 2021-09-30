Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $21.13 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $490.19. 10,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.90 and a 200 day moving average of $474.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

