Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $10,041,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after acquiring an additional 153,493 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,435. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

