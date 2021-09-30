Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 644,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $353,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.