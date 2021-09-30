Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,517,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $266,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 121,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 227,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 46,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.42. 45,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.13. The stock has a market cap of $313.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

