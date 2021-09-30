Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 97 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.87. 40,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

