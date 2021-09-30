SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in SEI Investments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

