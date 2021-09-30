Selfkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.20 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

