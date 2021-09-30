Sentry Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:SKVY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Sentry Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:SKVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKVY remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Sentry Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Sentry Technology

Sentry Technology Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and installation of closed circuit television solutions, electro-magnetic and Radio-frequency identification based library security and self-service systems. Its Closed Circuit Television product line features includes VideoRailway, SentryVision and SmartTrack.

