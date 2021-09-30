SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 426.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984,796 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.53. 1,977,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,241,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

