SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 421,151 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,924.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Snowflake worth $105,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion and a PE ratio of -98.83. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.49 and its 200 day moving average is $255.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.35.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

