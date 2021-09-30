Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588 ($7.68).

SHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

LON SHB opened at GBX 621.50 ($8.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

