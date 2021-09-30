Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SIELY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Shanghai Electric Group has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

