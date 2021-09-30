Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $71,605.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $634,479 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $800.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.