Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 10,133 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

