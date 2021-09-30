Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $772.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.